Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.53 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

