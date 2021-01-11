Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

