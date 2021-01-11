Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.30 ($3.88) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.59 ($3.04).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

