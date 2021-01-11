Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

BANC opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.08 million, a PE ratio of -89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 45.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

