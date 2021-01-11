Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. 510,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

