Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 722.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.38 ($49.86).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.