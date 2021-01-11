B. Riley Raises TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target to $19.00

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

