B. Riley Raises Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Price Target to $4.00

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.30. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. Research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

