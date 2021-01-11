B. Riley Increases First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $26.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 63,475 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 94,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

