B. Riley Boosts 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $21.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDD. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3D Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

3D Systems stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

