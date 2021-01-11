AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54.

Shares of AZZ opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.08.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

