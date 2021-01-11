Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down to $29.80

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $28.00. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

