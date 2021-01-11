Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.15. Avinger shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 685,482 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

