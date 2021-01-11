Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $105.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the highest is $107.13 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $116.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $361.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $363.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $393.90 million, with estimates ranging from $387.80 million to $405.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $16.45 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 57.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

