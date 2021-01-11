AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to $27.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.70.

AOCIF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

