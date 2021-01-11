Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells $16,850.00 in Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $16,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $640,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,700. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

