Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

