Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 758,499 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 417,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 342,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

