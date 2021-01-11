ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ASOMY traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ASOS has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

