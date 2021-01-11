Argus Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $300.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Argus from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.63.

KLAC opened at $283.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $287.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in KLA by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in KLA by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

