argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $307.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $271.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $289.02 on Thursday. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $312.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.70 and its 200-day moving average is $256.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in argenx by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in argenx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

