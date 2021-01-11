Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AROC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Archrock by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,567 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth about $10,546,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 636,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Archrock by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

