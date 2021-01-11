Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,437.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,717,541.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

