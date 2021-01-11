AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,090 shares during the quarter. AquaBounty Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.21. 48,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,906. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQB. BidaskClub upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

