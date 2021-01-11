Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $37.41 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

