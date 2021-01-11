AptarGroup’s (ATR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of ATR opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $140.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

