Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,603,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 100,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 287.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.58. 1,378,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,321. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

