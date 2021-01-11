Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,945,000 after purchasing an additional 359,482 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 19,247,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,134,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

