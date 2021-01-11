Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 259,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

