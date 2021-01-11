Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,826.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,449,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,639 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,998 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

