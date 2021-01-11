Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,347 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.44. 2,493,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.