Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stolper Co’s Largest Position

Stolper Co trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,107 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.98. 99,036,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

