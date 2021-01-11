Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

