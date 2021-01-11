Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. 39,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.