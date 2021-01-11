apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $688,389.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

