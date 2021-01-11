APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of APG stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. APi Group has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
