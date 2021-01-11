APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of APG stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. APi Group has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

