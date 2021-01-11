Antiample Tops One Day Trading Volume of $288.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Antiample has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Antiample token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $700,792.98 and $288.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00113698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00276702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00065239 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,456.63 or 0.89579591 BTC.

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Antiample can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

