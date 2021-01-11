ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Monday. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

