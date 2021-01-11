Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 160,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,507,760. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.