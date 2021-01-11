Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.17 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Ankr has a market cap of $51.94 million and $14.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, Bithumb and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bithumb, Coinall, ABCC, KuCoin, Bgogo, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, BitMax, Binance DEX, CoinExchange, Coinone, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

