Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Western Union (WU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Western Union (NYSE: WU) recently:

1/8/2021 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – The Western Union was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – The Western Union had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – The Western Union was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2020 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. 47,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,074,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 239,985 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

