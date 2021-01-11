Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $15.65

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

