Analysts Set Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Target Price at $17.40

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Teranga Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Teranga Gold stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Teranga Gold has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

