Analysts Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $29.10

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,080. The firm has a market cap of $593.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

