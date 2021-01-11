Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $211.67

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.67.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.89. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

