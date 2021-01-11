Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Target Price at $61.53

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.53.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,020. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $802,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 110,860 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

