Analysts Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) PT at $95.00

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. KCG began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Black Knight by 55.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $7,166,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

