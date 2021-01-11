Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $46.45

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,528,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,547,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,846,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $118.47 on Friday. Bilibili has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

