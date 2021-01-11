Analysts Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $10.87

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of AXT stock remained flat at $$11.19 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,020. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a P/E ratio of -372.88 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,290 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 54.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AXT by 10.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AXT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

