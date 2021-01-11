Analysts Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $301.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.